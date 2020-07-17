EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Main Street Partnership on Thursday released a modified schedule of events for 2020’s Ebensburg Homecoming, scheduled for July 25.
Downtown Shutdown, which had been scheduled for the night of July 24, and several Ebensburg Homecoming events have been canceled as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on public events.
“We are pleased to see many new events on the schedule this year,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director.
“There’s a really good mix of things to do, and they’re spread out through the day so that families can still make the most of this event, even though some things had to be canceled.”
The schedule of events published by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership is as follows:
• Beginning at 8 a.m.: Community yard sale, throughout Ebensburg.
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Indoor yard sale, bake sale and food sales, Bishop Carroll High School, 728 Ben Franklin Highway.
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Indoor flea market, Holy Name Church Hall, 500 N. Julian St.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Outdoor yard sale, Ebensburg Public Library, 225 W. Highland Ave.
• 9 to 10 a.m.: Free yoga class with instructor Lisa Bream, Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool, 151 Swimming Pool Road; rain location is Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St.
• 9 to 11 a.m.: Kids’ fishing derby, Lake Rowena.
• 9 a.m. to noon.: Farmers’ market, Penn Eben Park, corner of West High and North Julian streets.
• 9 a.m. to noon: Free bicycle helmet giveaway, while supplies last, Ebensburg Ghost Town Trail trailhead, Young Peoples Community Center.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Open house/food and prize giveaway, Gary’s Craft Shack/Farmers Insurance, 318 W. High St.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Open house and prize giveaway, Follow Your Art, 226 W. High St.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Free tennis and free tennis clinics, Ebensburg Tennis Center, 257 Lakeview Road; equipment provided; call 814-471-2980 for reservations.
• Beginning at 11 a.m.: Free backpack giveaway hosted by Cambria Summit ABATE, while supplies last, Lake Rowena pavilion.
• Beginning at 11 a.m.: Cornhole tournament, Young Peoples Community Center.
• Noon to 4 p.m.: Raffle and refreshments, First Baptist Church of Ebensburg, 372 A Frame Road.
• Beginning at 1 p.m.: Jewelry raffle drawings hosted by Gold Rush Diamonds, Gold Rush Diamonds’ Facebook page.
• 1 to 6 p.m.: Goodwill donation truck drop-off site, Ebensburg Public Library, hosted by Cambria Elementary PTO.
