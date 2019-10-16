Do you consider yourself knowledgeable on all things Johnstown?
Well here’s your chance to be put to the test.
The Great Johnstown Scavenger Hunt will take place Oct. 27, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Casimir Cultural Center in Cambria City.
During the annual event, teams will search throughout the greater Johnstown area in search of answers to the hunt’s clues.
“You have to find things,” said Barbara Zaborowski, a member of Friends of Cambria City, which organized the event.
“You have to take your phone and you have to go around and take pictures once you figure out what the answer to the clues are.”
Zaborowski said the scavenger hunt is designed to highlight the Greater Johnstown area, while raising funds that will go toward the city’s beautification.
“It’s going to take you around the place. You’re going to have to really look for things,” she said.
“Some of them are kind of tricky, you have to really know your Johnstown history to find them.
“And there’s a lot of history in Johnstown,” Zaborowski said.
“It’s not just about the flood, and it’s not just about coal and steel, there’s a lot of personal interest stories, there’s a lot of interesting history.
“At the end of the event each year, everyone always tells me that I learned something new I didn’t know before about Johnstown.”
Teams for the event must have a minimum of at least two members, and there is no limit to team size.
During the hunt, teams will receive points for items scavenged. Each item, photo or trivia question, has a point value. At the end of the hunt, points will be added up and teams will be entered into drawings for prizes based on point totals.
Cost per team is $20 for the first two members and $5 for each additional member.
Advanced registration is preferred.
The first 50 registered will receive an event T-shirt.
Proceeds from the event will go toward completing the mural on the public safety building in Cambria City.
For more information and to register, visit www.friendsofcambriacity.com.
