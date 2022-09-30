JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite a growing, statewide effort to battle human trafficking, one of the biggest barriers is the lack of awareness that it's happening everywhere – small towns and townships alike, Doug Lengenfelder said.
A Stonycreek Township man's arrest in August for allegedly trafficking several women to buyers for sex is just one more reminder, he said.
"This happened basically a mile from my house. And the reality is that anywhere you go, it's happening," Lengenfelder, a field representative for Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County, said of the Bedford Street, Johnstown, incident.
Two local lawmakers will join faith groups and five national nonprofits at a Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship conference Monday aimed at deploying a statewide strategy to eradicate human trafficking.
A public presentation on the topic will also be offered at the Masonic Temple at 7 p.m. Monday at the Masonic Temple on Valley Pike.
Lengenfelder, a retired Air Force colonel and former Cambria County commissioner, said Dush is guiding several bills through Harrisburg to address the trafficking issue.
"This is a problem that needs addressed from a plethora of angles," Lengenfelder said. "We have to make it tougher on traffickers themselves. We also have to provide support for the victims who are being trafficked – and that's not always easy because some are groomed from a very young age to think it's OK."
The program also includes educating people statewide on what to look for – and how to help.
And that doesn't just include first responders and police who handle the distress calls but also neighborhood groups statewide so people can better recognize warning signs, he added.
The cold reality about trafficking is that most children being groomed for sex is that it's often by someone they trust, he added.
"What a lot of people don't realize is that up to 80% of these groomed children are being groomed by parents, relatives and close family members," he said. "It's scary."
The conference Monday aims to educate attendees about trafficking facts, how to talk to children about the topic, and how to keep them safe online.
Conference partners include Shared Hope International, a faith-based nonprofit that battles trafficking through prevention efforts, supports programs and advocates for a fairer justice system that punishes predators and better protects the people they pawn.
Members of the law-enforcement focused nonprofit The Asservo Project will also speak, as well as representatives from Sarasota-based The Foundation United, Arizona-based Just.Men and the Harrisburg-based Greenlight Operation.
Registration details posted online showed the session was sold out.
But many of the same speakers will address the public during the Monday presentation at the Masonic Temple, including staff from Shared Hope, Lengenfelder said.
"This is about coming together to talk about this problem and finding a way forward," he said.
To Lengenfelder, it's a mission to "save a soul" one child at a time.
And the only way to do that is to start talking about an uncomfortable topic, he said.
"The more we do with communication and education, the less we have to do in rescue and recovery," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.