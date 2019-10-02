Fall is in full swing in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership is holding its annual scarecrow competition through Oct. 31, and it’s giving individuals, businesses and groups the opportunity to show off their creative side.
Scarecrows began popping up in the park on Tuesday and feature everything from the spooky to the silly to the artistic.
Entries had to be named and fit into a 6-by-6-foot area.
They also must be able to withstand all weather conditions, and creators are responsible for keeping scarecrows in good viewing condition.
“This year, we have 36 scarecrows, that’s the most we’ve ever had,” said Donna Meinecke, chairwoman for the scarecrow competition.
“The scarecrow competition is about bringing attention to the park and all its attributes. It’s all in good fun.”
The competition is broken down into adult – 16 and older; youth – 15 and younger; business; and group categories.
Scarecrows will be judged the week of Oct. 20, and winners in each category will receive a plaque.
“We’re looking at originality, creativity and how well they’re done,” Meinecke said.
Scarecrows must be removed by Nov. 1.
Proceeds from the entry fee will be used for upcoming Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership programming.
Meinecke said the scarecrow display helps bring more attention to downtown Johnstown.
“We want people to know that there’s a lot going on downtown and there’s a lot for children,” she said.
In addition, the Park Boneyard Halloween display will go up in the park Oct. 19 and is synchronized to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
For more information, call Meinecke at 814-262-4873.
