Fall is in full swing in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership is holding its annual scarecrow competition through Oct. 31, and it’s giving individuals, businesses and groups the opportunity to show off their creative side.
Scarecrows feature everything from the spooky to the silly to the artistic.
Entries had to be named and fit into a 6-by-6-foot area.
They also must be able to withstand all weather conditions, and creators are responsible for keeping scarecrows in good viewing condition.
“This year we have possibly 20 scarecrows, which is down from last year, but that is to be expected because of COVID, and we are pleased with the numbers coming in because we didn’t know how many would participate,” said Donna Meinecke, chairwoman of the scarecrow competition.
The competition is broken down into adult – 16 and older; youth – 15 and younger; business; and group categories.
Scarecrows will be judged on or around Oct. 18, and winners in each category will receive a plaque.
“We’re looking at creativity, originality, how well it’s done and how much work was put into it,” Meinecke said.
Scarecrows must be removed by Nov. 2.
Proceeds from the entry fee will be used for upcoming Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership programming.
Meinecke said the scarecrow display also helps bring more attention to downtown Johnstown.
“It’s a fun activity,” she said. “People are looking forward to getting some normalcy back into their lives, and we’re hoping that this helps.”
In addition, the Park Boneyard Halloween animated display will come to life in Central Park on Oct. 17, and it features a 512-square-foot “cemetery” complete with pumpkins, tombstones, skeletons, tiki torches, strobe lighting and fog machine.
The display plays “The AdDams Family,” “Ghostbusters,” “This Is Halloween” and “Thriller.”
For more information, call Meinecke at 814-262-4873 or visit www.facebook.com/discoverdowntownjohnstown.
