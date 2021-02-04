The Humane Society of Cambria County is warning animal lovers about fraudsters hacking into its social-media site to scam people of out money.
A fraudulent post offering a French Bulldog puppy was recently found and removed from the society's Facebook page along with several other fake listings on its Petfinder and Adopt-A-Pet sites, authorities said.
"We recognize that this was an attempt to scam those in search of a new pet for money by an online hacker," the organization said. "We are in no way affiliated with this individual or group. We are aware of the issue and are currently working to resolve any further problems."
Anyone finding a suspicious post is asked to message the Facebook page or call the shelter at 814-535-6116.
The HSCC is a non-profit no-kill shelter located in Richland Township. On any given day the shelter houses 15 to 20 dogs and 70 to 100 cats and kittens.
