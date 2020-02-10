A Scalp Level Borough man has been charged with two drug offenses after state narcotics agents allegedly searched his home on Friday and seized quantities of marijuana and Suboxone.
Devone Dee Huddleston, 33, of the 1200 block of Third Street, Windber, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records indicate.
Huddleston’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began earlier this month when police received information that an occupant of the Third Street house was distributing illegal narcotics, according to a press release issued by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
A search warrant was issued after further investigation by the Windber Borough Police Department and the state Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control, according to the press release.
Members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed the search warrant at Huddleston’s Third Street house on Friday, and agents from the Office of Attorney General searched the house and seized marijuana, Suboxone and a handgun, according to the press release.
Huddleston remains confined at Cambria County Prison because he was unable to pay 10% of $2,500 bail, court records indicate. In addition, Huddleston is currently under state parole supervision, and a detainer was issued as a result of his arrest, according to the press release. Court records do not list an attorney for Huddleston.
