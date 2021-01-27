Scalp Level’s distribution lines have received new circuit breaker-style “TripSaver” devices to prevent lengthy outages, as part of a $120 million investment in 2020 by FirstEnergy across several states, company officials said.
Through a capital investment program first launched in 2020, FirstEnergy’s companies – Penelec included – have been replacing and improving utility poles, lines and substation equipment, among other updates as part of a larger goal to make its system more dependable and less outage-prone.
“Our Pennsylvania utilities remain committed to updating and modernizing the infrastructure, technology and equipment used to provide safe, dependable electric service to customers for many years to come,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Operations.
“We identify and undertake projects that strengthen a vast distribution network exposed to severe weather, time, tree contacts, vehicle accidents and other hazards.”
In Scalp Level, that meant adding “reclosing devices” that limit the frequency, duration and scope of service interruptions by adding technology that acts like a circuit breaker when issues occur and then reenergizes the lines “within seconds” to restore power to local homes, spokesman Todd Meyers added.
Penelec serves 585,000 customers across parts of Pennsylvania, from Somerset County to Erie and as far east as Wayne County.
The Scalp Level corridor was one of a number in rural or “hard to reach” areas across Penelec’s territory identified as a trouble zone after reviewing recent outage patterns, company officials wrote in a release to media.
Staewide, the company also replaced hundreds of miles of existing power line across the state with thicker, more durable wire designed to withstand tree debris and severe weather, among other additions.
The company reported its upgrades have been making a difference in recent years. New automated technology and control center dispatchers were able to restore power in five minutes or less to 45% more customers in 2019, compared to 2015, Penelec officials wrote.
