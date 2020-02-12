A Scalp Level Borough man, at the heart of last week’s drug raid in Scalp Level, will stand trial on drug charges, authorities said.
Devone Dee Huddleston, 32, of the 1200 block of Third Street, waived his right to a preliminary on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Windber Borough police and agents from the state Attorney General’s office charged Huddleston with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A search warrant listed the items seized from the residence including 41 stamp bags marked “Strike dead” found in the master bedroom, seven counterfeit $100 bills found in a wallet in the master bedroom and a Smith & Wesson revolver found in a closet.
Authorities arrested a second suspect, Jerome Greenwood, who was wanted by Johnstown police on drug charges.
“Huddleston and Greenwood were associates and both had been involved in narcotic trafficking in the city of Johnstown,” the search warrant affidavit of probable cause said.
Huddleston’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began earlier this month.
Members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) raided the home also seizing marijuana and Suboxone.
Huddleston, who is on state parole supervision, is being held in Cambria County Prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.