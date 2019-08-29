Scalp Avenue will be adorned with flags The Tribune-Democrat The Tribune-Democrat 3 hrs ago In observance of Labor Day, the East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project. Tags American Flag East Hills Kiwanis Club History Observance Flags Over East Hills Flag Conjunction Adorn The Tribune-Democrat Follow The Tribune-Democrat Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SEYMOUR, SR., David Apr 22, 1946 - Aug 28, 2019 KNEE, Jack Jul 13, 1939 - Aug 28, 2019 Miller, Christopher "Chris" KOBAL, Thomas Dec 27, 1943 - Aug 28, 2019 Layo, Edward Edward W., 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Portage. Decort Funeral Home, Inc. of Portage. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice say Patton man jailed for beating two womenIn The Spotlight | ‘Johnstown’s story today’: After a month of interviews and observations, Massachusetts students say city is headed ‘up and up’U.K. jets to fly over Richland TownshipCambria County coroner: Young man shot, dies in Dale Borough alleyCambria County inmate found dead inside jail cellHealth department report on Conemaugh points to 'staffing shortages', prompts action planWindber Area grad catches on with NFL as a videographerConemaugh Township crash kills one in Somerset CountyPolice: Johnstown man sexually assaulted underage girlConvicted war vet found dead in prison; death ruled self-inflicted Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
