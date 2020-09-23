This week, The Tribune-Democrat said thanks to the individuals who have provided the answers for the popular ongoing feature “COVID-19: Your Questions” – Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown; and Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. Henning, above left, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, stands in front of the newspaper office on Locust Street in downtown Johnstown with (from left) Rob Forcey, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat, and Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat. Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, stands on the steps of the hospital in Windber with (from left) Forcey, Minemyer and Thomas Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
