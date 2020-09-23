This week, The Tribune-Democrat said thanks to the individuals who have provided the answers for the popular ongoing feature “COVID-19: Your Questions” – Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown; and Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Saying thanks to COVID-19 experts
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of Cresson teenager remains under investigation
- Galleria scheduled for sheriff’s sale
- Former Greater Johnstown football standout, Pitt player Artrell Hawkins Sr. dead at 63
- 'He was a superstar': Willis scores 5 TDs as Windber wins at Hanover Area
- Donald Trump Jr. plans visit to Roxbury Park Bandshell on Wednesday
- Listie man to stand trial in meth case
- St. Louis couple now famous for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter marchers visit private Republican gathering in Cambria County
- Seats, parking 'limited' for Trump Jr. campaign visit to Johnstown's Roxbury Bandshell
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I have no spleen, due to car accident when I was 16. I also have thyroid problems. ...'
- Ferndale board names superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.