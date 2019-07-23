Wear and tear from a 40-year firefighting career made retirement agony until vaporized medical marijuana gave Tom Aloisio his life back last July, he said.
But in the year since, Aloisio’s had to dedicate an ongoing portion of that life – three-hour round-trips every few weeks – to drive to Pittsburgh and State College medical marijuana dispensaries to remain stocked up on the drug.
Beginning next week, the Westmont man will just have to cruise downtown.
Aloisio was among a steady crowd that got a first look at Beyond/Hello, a Franklin BioScience dispensary set to open its doors to medical marijuana card holders July 30 – and in doing so, become the first in the region to offer the state-regulated medicine.
Company leaders and staff hosted the public with an open house as a way to introduce Beyond/Hello and its new 416 Main St. location to those who are already familiar with medical marijuana – and those who aren’t.
“This is a special opportunity for us, because once we start selling our products next week, our dispensary won’t be open to everyone. You’ll have to have a medical marijuana card,” company President Blythe Huestis said. “We know this is very new, and maybe scary, to a lot of people, so we wanted to open our doors, introduce ourselves and erase some of the mystery here.”
Attendees were greeted by staff as they entered Monday and walked into an informal gathering inside the dispensary’s sleek, brightly lit lobby.
Staff stood behind Beyond/Hello’s L-shaped wooden counter alongside state-licensed medical marijuana product-makers such as Standard Farms and Cresco Labs, and chatted with area residents about their products, which were showcased on LED-illuminated shelves.
“We’re just excited to be here, and to let Johnstown see what we’re all about,” said Sarah Hassinger, a regional manager for Beyond/Hello.
Hassinger is a Bristol, Bucks County, native who spent the past decade working in pharmacies for CVS and Target in State College before the world of medical cannabis caught her attention a year ago.
She’ll be one of three pharmacists on the staff when the Johnstown dispensary opens next week, and one of 20 total employees, including store manager and Johnstown native Josh Johnson.
Hassinger said her job, in many ways, remains the same, except the dispensary goes way “beyond” greeting a customer and filling orders.
Staff will work with card-holders to get a full picture of their medical history, current prescriptions and needs before crafting recommendations that suit them, she said.
After presenting their medical marijuana card and a photo ID, customers will fill out registration forms and then work with a consultant on a “Hemp Note” to log all of the symptoms they struggle with and medications they take regularly.
Before recommending any product in any form, it’s all cross-checked with a patient’s prescriptions to avoid the potential of negative interactions, she said.
“It’s just like any other medicine. Some of these products are stimulants. Some are sedating,” she said.
Whether it’s delivered through a topical lotion, a tincture or vaporized concentrate, pharmacists have drug-free demo products they can provide patients at the site so they can learn how to administer the product, and staff will be on hand seven days a week to answer questions, conduct follow-up meetings and continue working with them to find the right medicine to bring them comfort, Hassinger said.
“We’re providing treatment on an individual level – for the specific person,” she said.
Aloisio, 65, said he had to try a few different products before he found the right one – with the right blend of marijuana compounds – to ease his pain. Over time, the longtime Sarasota firefighter and former Marine said he was able to quit taking opioids altogether for his arthritis and neck pain.
While he still walks with a cane for support, he said he’s more active than he was for years.
“I still wake up with pain every morning,” Aloisio said. “But then I take my morning dose ... and within 15 minutes, I’m back on my feet again, going about my life. The only pain pill I take anymore is an occasional Tylenol.”
Beyond/Hello is operated by Franklin BioScience, which was acquired this month by Florida-based medical marijuana industry company Jushi Holdings.
The Johnstown location will mark its third statewide, and the first for company west of the Philadelphia area. Its state license allows the company to open two more satellite locations under each of its permitted regions, including southwestern Pennsylvania.
Hueston said the Johnstown dispensary will soon be joined by a Pittsburgh branch and a third shop that has not yet been identified.
The dispensary could have competition this summer.
Arizona-based Harvest was also awarded approval to open a dispensary on the 500 block of Main Street in downtown Johnstown. But the yet-to-open facility and another in Shamokin are still awaiting state inspections – a mandated prerequisite – at a time Harvest’s apparent failure to follow its application pledges have come under scrutiny from state officials in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
How to get medical marijuana in Pennsylvania:
1. Register for the medical marijuana program on medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.
2. Obtain the state-approved physician’s certification that you suffer from one of 23 qualifying medical conditions.
3. Complete registration and pay for medical marijuana ID card.
4. Visit a dispensary in Pennsylvania with a state ID card and medical marijuana card.
