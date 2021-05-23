MEYERSDALE – An Amish family’s sawmill business was destroyed by fire Saturday, but no injuries were reported.
KBY Sawmill, which built rail ties for the railroad industry, was “fully involved” when Meyersdale firefighters arrived on scene just after 3 p.m., fire Chief Mike Miller said.
Firefighters from Meyersdale, Garrett, Salisbury and Rockwood used water from a nearby pond to battle the flames, but the fire had a head start, he said.
It could have been a bigger tragedy, Miller said.
Five diesel tanks exploded on the site, the last of them as Miller was pulling up to the mill, he said.
The sawmill operated using open-air, wooden canopy structures on the Kin Mill Road property, Miller said.
The bigger loss was the specialized equipment needed to cut trees into wooden ties, he added.
He estimated that more than $50,000 in equipment was lost.
The business is insured through the Amish family’s church, Miller said.
Responders said it wasn’t clear what started the fire.
