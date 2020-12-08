Eight fire departments from two states battled a fire early Tuesday that damaged a sawmill in Salisbury Borough.
The blaze was reported at 5:20 a.m., when a caller described flames ripping through the roof, Somerset County 911 officials wrote in a release to media.
No injuries were reported, a 911 supervisor said.
The fire occurred at 9015 Mason Dixon Highway, part of Route 219.
As of 9:15 a.m., Salisbury firefighters were wrapping up at the scene, Salisbury Fire Chief Dave Short Jr. said.
He said more details would be available later in the day.
Meyersdale, Berlin, Garrett, Somerset and Addison fire departments were all requested to assist at the scene. Grantsville and Bittinger fire departments in Maryland also responded along with Meyersdale EMS.
