Putting away even a few dollars in savings can be a challenge for many residents of Johnstown, a city where one-third of the population lives in poverty.
So a program has been established, through a national nonprofit called SaverLife, that participants can use to save money and receive financial assistance. More than 200 individuals have already set up accounts before the official rollout that is scheduled to take place on Friday during the Johnstown Tomahawks’ home hockey game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
SaverLife’s incentives include a $5 reward to everybody who joins and prizes totaling $20,000 awarded to participants who save the most money. Members will also receive access to financial coaches.
“We find that saving money is, of course, one of the building blocks of good financial security,” SaverLife CEO Leigh Phillips said. “So, obviously, jobs and income are extremely important, along with putting aside some funds. We encourage people to do so in a way that’s really fun and engaging. That is what has brought us to Johnstown.”
Those who save money through the program will also assist the Cambria County Library, located on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
Money contributed between Feb. 3 and May 31 – up to $15,000 – will be matched and donated to the library for improvements to the children’s department, which has outdated toys, equipment and fixtures, according to Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System.
“Our well-loved and well-worn areas of the children’s department are going to be getting a facelift with new and better equipment,” Flynn said.
The library is “extremely appreciative of this donation,” she said.
“We don’t always get sort of an unexpected windfall like this, so it’s very exciting to be able to do something different,” Flynn said. “It’s giving us the opportunity to do a project that’s been on the back burner just because we haven’t had the funds to address it. So we are thrilled.”
The program has been developed with SaverLife, Concentrix, Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky and Intuit, an international maker of tax preparation software that used the city as a pilot for its “Prosperity Hub” initiative.
“Ultimately, people struggle with saving money worldwide,” Dubnansky said. “Intuit has this program, SaverLife, which is there to help encourage people to be able to save money for when life’s issues pop up and emergency funds are needed to pay for things. People struggle with that worldwide.
“It’s something that could be beneficial to an area like the City of Johnstown, particularly an area like ours that has such a high poverty rate here locally.”
