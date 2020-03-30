SaverLife, a national nonprofit financial tech company, is posing a question to Greater Johnstown residents: “What Does Saving Mean to You?”
Individuals with accounts at saverlife.org/johnstown are encouraged to submit a photo and brief comments – in the range of 200 to 1,000 characters – to explain what motivates them to save money. The company will award $10,000 in prizes – $5,000 to the winner and $2,500 apiece to two second-place entrants.
The deadline is April 19, with the winners announced on or around May 15.
“The process of writing down a little bit about your goals, taking that moment to kind of think about what saving means to you at this time, will definitely bring home some of those messages for people,” SaverLife CEO Leigh Phillips said. “But, in the second element, it's really one thing that we do at SaverLife – try to foster a sense of community among people who join.”
Phillips thinks SaverLife can play an important role with many residents facing uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic challenges.
“I think it would be a really good time to reflect on what saving means to you in terms of how you can not only get through hard times but also how you can use your savings to stay on track for long-term goals,” Phillips said.
SaverLife started a local program in January, giving $5 bonuses to anyone who joins. The original campaign, which ends on May 31, includes cash rewards for individuals who save the most money. The company will also make a matching donation of up to $15,000 to the Cambria County Library later this spring.
More than 2,300 local residents have signed up. About half have deposited $500 or more.
