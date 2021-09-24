JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Savanna McMillen recognizes all of the hard work done by her friend Jessica Smith.
So she wrote an essay about her as part of SaverLife’s recent $5,000 contest in which people from the Johnstown area were asked “Do you know someone who is saving up to get their education or career back on track after COVID?”
Smith, a certified nursing assistant, has worked double shifts during the pandemic, while also taking classes.
“She still finds time to visit my daughter and I and to hangout or help out if I need it or go do something with us,” McMillen wrote. “She is the hardest working person I know and definitely deserves to win this contest. I know the money would help with her tuition costs and as well as other bills or gas which is super expensive now. She is truly an inspiration to myself and a wonderful role model for my 14-month-old daughter.”
Smith said being nominated by McMillen “made me realize that I might be making more of an impact than I think I am” in a video clip provided by SaverLife.
McMillen’s essay was selected as the winner. SaverLife recently presented them with a grand prize of $2,500 apiece.
“One of the reasons we do the contest is it’s just another way to really engage the community around the topic,” Neha Gupta, SaverLife’s vice president of market development, said during a telephone interview. “We love to do this nomination type of contest. It’s much easier for most folks to talk about somebody else that’s making a big difference in their life and wanting to sort of share a prize with them, rather than themselves.
“It gets the community just really thinking about who’s doing what for them, how are they trying to improve their lives. Our contest is really about nominating someone who is saving money in order to really improve their life.”
SaverLife, a nationwide organization, has been working locally, in conjunction with the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation, to help residents learn how to save money, but in a fun way that includes contests and prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.