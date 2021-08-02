SaverLife has a question for Johnstown area residents: “Do you know someone who is saving up to get their education or career back on track after COVID?”
If so, the nonprofit is sponsoring an essay contest where you can tell the individual’s story. The grand prize is $5,000 to be split between the author and the person profiled.
“Our goal is to really feature someone who is trying to get back on their feet,” Neha Gupta, SaverLife’s vice president of market development, said.
“They’re saving up or they’ve been saving up some money in order to go back to school, get their career on track, take care of child care so they can work again, whatever it might be. With COVID being such a huge impact on everyone, we are really trying to recognize someone who is trying to get back on their feet.”
There are minimal guidelines listed with the online form at https://saverlife.typeform.com/to/jkXz9ENO#user_type=xxxxx&user_id=xxxxx. No word limit is in place. But Gupta said submissions are usually about four or five sentences long for such contests sponsored by SaverLife, a nationwide organization – with a local presence – that works to make saving fun and simple.
The entry deadline is 8 p.m. Sunday.
Neither individual needs to have a SaverLife account to enter. But they will need to establish an account to collect the prize.
For every Johnstown area resident who signs up, regardless if they enter the contest, SaverLife will donate $5 to You in Flood City's Cycling Without Age initiative – up to $10,000. Cycling Without Age provides rides for seniors and people with disabilities. The newly formed local chapter is raising money to purchase a trishaw – a light three-wheeled vehicle with pedals and a seat for passengers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.