Richland native Leah P. Hollis brought a simple message to Johnstown Unit of the NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday.
“Save me a seat,” Hollis said before the dinner at Johnstown Holiday Inn – Downtown.
The concept is a simple one, and commonly used when meeting friends or gathering with families.
In the social justice area, however, seats are not always easy to find.
“The ‘seat’ in civil rights has been a point of resistance,” Hollis said. “I want a seat at the lunch counter. I want a seat in the orchestra. I want seat in first class.
“So tonight’s message ... reflects on how people fought for us to have a seat here, and how we need to continue to advocate for people coming up behind us and make sure they have a seat.”
Hollis is an associate professor in the Community College Leadership Program at Morgan State University in Baltimore. She is a recognized expert on bullying prevention.
Banquet chairman Bruce Haselrig said the annual fundraiser has traditionally featured speakers with local ties addressing societal issues.
The banquet brings the community together and helps fund programs through the year, unit President Allan Cashaw said.
“This is our primary fundraiser,” Cashaw said. “We live off that budget.”
The unit sponsors Johns-town’s annual Martin Luther King Day memorial service, Black History Month events, a youth Snow Ball dance and Juneteenth celebration. Its All Student Inclusion/Diversity Summit at St. Francis University in Loretto has grown to include 13 high schools, Cashaw said.
Saturday’s event also featured the unit’s annual Freedom Awards. Winners were:
• Tina McGauley and Linda Myers – Dorothy Haselrig Thomas Youth Freedom Award.
• AmeriServ Financial – Organization Freedom Award
• Yvette Madison – Adult Freedom Award.
