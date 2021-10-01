The following is Saturday’s schedule for the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival:
• Desperadoes: 1:30 p.m., 1st Summit Pavilion Stage.
• Billy Price Band: 4 p.m., 1st Summit Pavilion Stage.
• Midnight North: 6 p.m., Bud Light Mainstage.
• Ne’er-Do-Wells: 6 p.m., CTC Foundation Oilhouse Stage.
• Colebrook Road: 8 p.m., CTC Foundation Oilhouse Stage.
• Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light Mainstage.
• Marco Benevento: 10:30 p.m., 1st Summit Pavilion Stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.