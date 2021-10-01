The following is Saturday’s schedule for the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival:

• Desperadoes: 1:30 p.m., 1st Summit Pavilion Stage.

• Billy Price Band: 4 p.m., 1st Summit Pavilion Stage.

• Midnight North: 6 p.m., Bud Light Mainstage.

• Ne’er-Do-Wells: 6 p.m., CTC Foundation Oilhouse Stage.

• Colebrook Road: 8 p.m., CTC Foundation Oilhouse Stage.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light Mainstage.

• Marco Benevento: 10:30 p.m., 1st Summit Pavilion Stage.

