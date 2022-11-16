JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Due to more snow and cold in the forecast, the Santa Fund Soccer Classic all-star games have been rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Trojan Stadium at Greater Johnstown High School.
The girls all-star game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 7:30.
The games had originally been set for Thursday night.
"In conversations with organizers and Kerry Pfeil, athletic director at Greater Johnstown, it was decided that the better course for the safety and comfort of the players, coaches and fans would be to move the games," Chip Minemyer, editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat, said Wednesday.
"We're seeing forecasts for more snow through Thursday and cold temperatures when the games would be played. The early forecast for Tuesday is more favorable. And we want everyone to come out and have a positive experience while supporting a great cause."
In its 12th year, the Santa Fund Soccer Classic benefits The Tribune-Democrat's Santa Fund program through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Proceeds from the games along with donations from the community help with the purchase of gifts for hundreds of area children whose families are facing financial hardship during the holidays.
There is no set admission price for the soccer games. Rather, donations for the Santa Fund are accepted at the stadium gate.
Seniors from schools across the region were nominated by their coaches and placed on rosters that were announced last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.