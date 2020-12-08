Distribution of gifts for The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Postcards were sent to families that pre-registered for The Santa Fund. Those who had submitted applications but who have not received postcards should pick up their gifts Wednesday regardless, and bring identification.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including required mask-wearing and social distancing in the arena lobby area. Individuals without masks will not be permitted inside the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.