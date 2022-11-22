Ava Monborne, Santa Claus

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The South swept a doubleheader in the Santa Fund Soccer Classic at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium on Tuesday night.

United High School’s Dylan Dishong scored a late goal and assisted on another tally as the South boys edged the North 3-1. Dishong was named Most Valuable Player.

In the girls’ contest, MVP Willa Sharbaugh, of Somerset, and Grace Sarver, of Bedford, each scored twice as the South won 8-0 over the North.

The game serves as a finale to the region’s high school soccer season while raising money for The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts to children throughout the holiday season.

“It’s about raising money for kids that don’t have the things they need over the holidays,” said Bedford High School boys coach Barrett Schrock, who led the South boys squad. “That’s why I continue to do it every year. You might be tired after the end of the season, but it’s worth it to make the drive up to get them what they need.”

