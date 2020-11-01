It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas.
The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, an annual project that provides holiday gifts to local children, is in full swing, and donation and application forms can be found in the pages of the newspaper and online at www.TribDem.com.
The fund is administered by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which receives all donations and processes payments for the gifts.
Now in its 14th year, the Santa Fund helps children whose families may be facing financial hardships.
Last year, more than 1,200 youngsters ages 12 and under received Christmas gifts thanks to $23,000 being raised through individual and corporate donations and the Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
The deadline this year to sign up is Nov. 16.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of people out of work and facing financial challenges, so a program such as the Santa Fund might be more important this year than ever,” said Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat. “We expect to hear from people who would not have found themselves in hardship in past years.”
Once again, Boscov’s department store in The Galleria in Richland Township will be the provider of the toys.
“We want to help the kids in our community, that’s paramount to us, and our co-workers really do look forward to helping to select the toys,” said Rick Bausher, store manager. “We’re helping all these children in the community who might not have anything otherwise.”
Boscov’s has been involved with the Santa Fund since its inception, and it’s a partnership Bausher said they hope to continue.
“We wouldn’t do this during our busiest time of the year if we didn’t think it was necessary, and we want to support this to the best of our ability,” he said.
On Dec. 6, toys will be transported from Boscov’s to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, where volunteers will begin the tasks of matching children by age and gender with gifts.
Roxanne Tuinstra, service unit manager with Girl Scout Service Unit 4651 in the Johnstown area, will have 10 Girl Scouts on hand to help with the sorting and packing.
“We’ve been doing this for at least six years and it’s festive and fun,” she said. “A lot of the girls have it in their heart to know maybe what it’s like to go through the holiday season without, and they want to make sure that these girls and boys are provided with at least something. They want to bring joy into these girls and boys lives.”
Tuinstra said the hope is by ,volunteering, the girls will learn the joy of giving back.
“That is something they can take with them into the future,” she said. “In Girl Scouts, we really stress to them to have a kind heart, be compassionate and be caring.”
Gifts will be distributed to families from 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
To add a festive mood, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts from Westmont plan to decorate the area with a holiday theme.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are asked to wear masks and social distance between individuals and families. Plexiglass will be installed to protect people at check-in and pick-up spots.
