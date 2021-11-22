The seventh-annual Santa Pub Crawl is set for Dec. 4.
Registration is at Turners Hall at 632 Railroad St. from 3:15 to 4 p.m.
The cost to participate is $10 and benefits Wishes of Christmas.
Reporter
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.