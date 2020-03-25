parking meters

Johnstown Bureau of Parking employee Donna Frick sprays a bleach mixture to sanitize and clean the parking meters along Locust Street, downtown, on Wednesday, March 26, 2020. There are 805 meters, according to the city web page.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

