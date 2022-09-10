JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – People from all over packed into the Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy for the annual wine festival on Saturday that featured live music, vendors and more.
Organizers said people lined up nearly an hour before the event to wait to get in and they estimated roughly 1,300 guests attended this year.
"That's what this is all about," conservancy President Diana Kabo said. "We've been so fortunate with the community supporting us."
Kabo said ticket sales went well, although she won't know how many total were sold until later in the week.
The annual fundraiser serves as a key source of income for the group to take care of its 18 acres of land.
Kabo said people come back year after year because of the atmosphere and when they do, they invite their friends and family as well.
She's been introduced to visitors from Maryland, Pittsburgh and South Carolina just this year alone, she said.
Bill Lease and Shane Gavin have attended the festival for years and appreciate the social aspect of it.
"It's just one of those activities you get out to see people," Lease said.
He and Gavin conversed with friends under the shade of the nearby tree during the event.
Gavin said Sandyvale serves as one of the first big fall festivals and "it's nice to come down and mingle."
This year there were 20 craft and food vendors and 13 wineries.
Attendees waited in line to get food, in other lines to get wine; some sat around tables to take in the light jazz playing, while still more toured the numerous tents and wandered through the greenhouse.
"We do this every year because Sandyvale, 100 years ago, represented a social atmosphere for Johnstown," said Ron Kabo, director of operations and memorial gardens board member.
He noted that the best way to pursue restoration work at the park is by going back to the space's roots.
Prior to becoming a memorial gardens, Sandyvale was a cemetery in Johnstown but it also served the residents as a green space they could use for relaxation.
One of the most popular events held there annually prior to the 1889 flood was the Memorial Day celebration.
College friends Nicole Petonic and Korrin Fisher brought Jacob Edwards and Jared Montague to the gardens to enjoy an evening outside sampling wine.
This was the friends' first year at the festival and they were waiting in line for Starr Hill Winery – one of Petonic's favorites.
"I hope they have the chocolate raspberry," she said, adding that she usually gets several bottles of that variety around Christmas.
The group said they were enjoying the event.
"It's a fun day" Barry Gallagher said.
He walked the grounds in a bushel of grapes costume.
Gallagher said it's a tradition he's taken part in since the first wine fest and it always leads to more and more fun as the evening goes on.
Ron Kabo said the response to the group's events has always been tremendous and the festival has received good feedback.
The board's goal is to use its success to build on the gardens and host more events.
An example of that is the future Daniel and Marcia Glosser Memorial Garden at Sandyvale which will be located near the Messenger Street side of the park.
