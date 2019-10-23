Officials at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy plan to install solar-powered lights at the Johnstown park, they announced Wednesday.
A $6,534 Community Foundation for the Alleghenies grant received by Sandyvale in August will be used to install the lights, thereby providing a safety feature that previously had been out of park officials’ financial reach, according to Bill Horner, Sandyvale’s president.
“Without the assistance of the Community Foundation, grassroots projects such as Sandyvale would have a difficult time making infrastructure improvements such as these, which then gives us the opportunity to offer programming and passive recreational experiences to the community,” Horner said in a press release.
The grant was awarded through the foundation’s Penelec Sustainable Energy Development Fund. It was the second recent Community Foundation for the Alleghenies grant to fund improvements at the park; a $15,000 grant awarded in 2016 was put toward the construction of restroom facilities that opened earlier this year.
Ron Kabo, Sandyvale’s director of operations, said that the solar-powered lights, which are expected to be installed before winter begins, will not only enhance safety at the park, but also will “illuminate the various garden rooms at Sandyvale and enhance the beauty of the gardens at night.”
Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy is located along the Stonycreek River in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section. Home to the annual Sandyvale Wine Experience, it features a combined greenhouse and conservatory, indoor and outdoor classroom areas and an open-air performance venue.
