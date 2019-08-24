Grab a glass of wine and raise it to a good cause.
The seventh annual Sandyvale Wine Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The event is a fundraiser for Sandyvale, with proceeds going toward its annual operating expenses.
“The festival is important to us to sustain the costs of maintaining the 11-acres site and it’s an expensive process.
“It costs us about $10,000 to $12,000 a year just to keep it mowed, the equipment up and running and to replace trees and bushes,” said Diana Kabo, secretary and event and educational programming coordinator for Sandyvale. “It also enables us to provide educational programming for students and adults through seminars and historic tours.”
This year’s festival will feature 16 Pennsylvania wineries that will offer tastings of their wines.
“We have many wineries that come back year after year because they love our event,” Kabo said. “This year we have wineries from the Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Erie areas, so it’s exciting to have this variation.”
Old Towne Distillery and Tall Pines Distillery will be on hand to provide samples of moonshine, whiskey, rum, vodka, brandy and liqueurs.
A VIP wine tasting will be held at 1 p.m., courtesy of REX HILL Winery of Newberg, Oregon.
In addition, more than 25 vendors will be selling a variety of items such as purses, candles, jewelry, paintings, antiques, home decor and sweet treats.
Weather permitting, tethered hot air balloon rides will be available at an additional cost.
Food supplied by local vendors will be available for purchase.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Kenny Blake and Scott Jeffreys.
“Jazz music and wine pair well together, and it’s what we’ve been doing the past few years,” Kabo said.
A limited number of free wine bags will be given out, and attendees will receive a complimentary wine glass for the tastings.
The wine festival typically attracts between 1,200 to 1,400 people each year.
“From a community recognition standpoint the festival is important to us because until we were doing this probably six out of eight people you talked to wouldn’t know where Sandyvale was, so this event has really highlighted what’s going on there,” said Bill Horner, president of Sandyvale. “Once people are there they are amazed what we have and what we are doing.
“As far as publicly is concerned it’s a great for us.”
Cost is $25 per person or $20 each if purchasing two or more tickets before Sept. 6. Tickets will be $35 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10 at the door only.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org/wine-festival.
Tickets also are available at The Galleria information booth in Richland Township and Greater Johnstown Convention and Visitors Bureau, 111 Roosevelt Blvd., Johnstown.
In conjunction with the festival, a wine dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Crown Ballroom of the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, 250 Market St.
The event features a four-course dinner with specialty wine pairings for each course.
Wines will be presented by REX HILL Winery.
Tickets are $150. A limited number of tickets still remain and can be purchased at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org/wine-festival.￼￼
