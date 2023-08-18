JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through nature’s beauty, healing can be found.
On Friday, Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown dedicated its new healing garden, providing the community with a place to reflect, relax and enjoy a peaceful setting.
“It has been seven years since we started this project,. As we had enough funds, we continued to build, and we recently got a grant from Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment Fund, and that’s what put us over the top to complete it,” said Diana Kabo, board president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy. “We’re so happy that we were able to finish it this year.”
The dedication ceremony included a blessing of the healing garden by the Rev. Mark Begly, pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont; a ribbon-cutting; and special music.
The entrance of the healing garden is “The American Fountain” monument, which memorializes the 2,209 people who died in the 1889 Johnstown Flood.
“We wanted it to be the focal point of our healing garden because there’s a lot of history with it,” Kabo said.
The healing garden features raised beds with sensory plants that release the scents of lavender and herbs, as well as plants soft to the touch such as lamb’s ears and plants that rustle in the wind so those with vision and hearing impairments can experience the garden as well.
“We wanted to create a sensory garden where everyone could enjoy it, no matter the level of your impairment,” Kabo said.
Walkways are wide and flat to accommodate wheelchairs and walking equipment, and the site is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant with access to a paved trail that leads to the parking lot.
There also are wind chimes, as well as benches under shade trees along the Sandyvale Trail.
“It’s right off the Sandyvale Trail, which joins the Jim Mayer (Riverswalk) Trail, and it’s a heavily used trail through Sandyvale where people stop and take a rest,” Kabo said. “It’s also for contemplation. If people are dealing with losses or illnesses, they can come and sit here and commune with nature, and it’s a very healing experience.”
She said the hope for the healing garden is that it’ll provide respite for people.
“We want it to be a comforting area for repose, so you can come and be quiet and sit and enjoy nature,” Kabo said.
Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy is open daily from dusk to dawn.
For more information, visit www.SandyvaleMemorialGardens.org.
