Several locations around the region are now accepting donations as part of Operation Christmas Child, organized by Samaritan's Purse.
The charity collects "shoebox gifts" that include toys, hygiene products and school supplies that are dropped off to children around the world.
Local donation centers include the Belmont United Methodist Church, 107 Coldren St.; Ebensburg United Methodist Church, 100 East Highland Ave.; Martindale Christian Missionary Alliance in Portage, 179 Alliance Ave.; and Camp Harmony in Hooversville, 1414 Plank Road.
"This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them," Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham said in a release. "Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drop-off locations are handling donations through a curbside pick-up service this year.
Signs will direct givers to the correct areas where volunteers wearing masks will collect their shoeboxes.
Shoeboxes can also be mailed to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or built online by visiting www.samaritanspurse.org.
