Samantha Perry

In a moment, the pain and misery disappeared.
After a month of hospital stays, early-morning needle sticks, X-rays, CT scans, IVs in my arm, tubes in my lungs, tubes in my stomach, surgery, a new hip, more tubes, more scans and more never-ending sticks, I was finally home.
And the sight of big, brown eyes and wagging tails made the moment magical.
• • •
Most folks know about my recent medical issues. And they also know that the husband and I have no kids, but two babies – our German shepherds Cassie and Bear Bear.
One of the first questions asked to me by friends and family after the hospital release was simple: “How did the dogs react when you got home?”
It was similar to one we asked each other in the days leading up to my discharge – how would they react?
The problem, we knew, is that both dogs are large – very large.
Although Cassie is a sweetheart who behaves exceedingly well, she has one bad habit that I never broke – jumping up on me when I arrive home.
I admit I am a very poor dog disciplinarian.
Bear Bear is not just big – he’s huge, and still pure puppy.
His exuberance and excitement cannot be contained as he runs, jumps and inadvertently steps on feet.
Bear is a long-haired shepherd, and I fondly refer to him as my floofy-eared monster.
• • •
Although I was being released from the hospital, the health problems were not over.
I couldn’t stand or walk.
The pain in my left hip and leg was excruciating, and exacerbated by the slightest touch.
And I was on a blood thinner.
My homecoming could have been a disaster.
It wasn’t.
• • •
Bear Bear was in the fenced-in backyard when the husband pushed my wheelchair up the sidewalk and patio.
He tilted his head when he saw me and looked slightly confused.
As we got closer, my husband broke the ice: “Look Bear, it’s Cyborg Mommy!”
Bear jumped up in excitement and attempted to break through the gate on the fence.
All the while, I was telling him how much I loved and missed “my baby Bear Bear.”
The next hurdle was on the other side of the door. We expected Cassie to be uncontrollable from excitement.
We were wrong.
Her tail wagged profusely and her eyes lit up, but the moment she looked at me she knew something was wrong.
I petted her head and, again, spoke words of love.
Not once did she jump up, but she did do something new.
After sniffing the wheelchair and me, she gently began licking my bad leg – just as dogs will do to themselves when they have an injury.
• • •
Bringing Bear Bear into the house was the next hurdle.
Because of his size and excitement level, the husband put him on a leash.
We didn’t need it.
Bear, like Cassie, ran to my side, but never once jumped up or “pawed” me. I cuddled him as overwhelming emotion filled my heart.
Soon, both dogs put their heads in my lap. We gazed at each other with adoring eyes while I stroked their coats.
We stayed like that for at least an hour.
Eventually, Cassie and Bear Bear laid down on either side of the wheelchair. They did not move from their spots the entire evening.
• • •
In the following days, the new trend of good doggie behavior continued. They were gentle and almost docile when coming to my side.
Cassie actually picked up a new habit. She reclined with her body slightly wrapped around the wheelchair, as if guarding me from potential danger.
I realized we had not given Cassie and Bear Bear enough credit, nor looked at the situation correctly. We love our dogs, and know when they are sick and injured – why wouldn’t they recognize a health problem in us?
• • •
Now, nearly three months later, our lives are continuing a return to normalcy.
I am walking without a cane, for the most part, and doing my best to follow doctors’ directives to prevent another darn-near-death experience.
Bear Bear is back to his antics, climbing on countertops, chewing up power cords and racing around the house like a hyperactive madman.
Cassie rolls her eyes at his bad behavior, but continues to jump up on me each time I enter the house. Fresh scratches on my arm and leg offer proof.
Our home is chaotic, but comfortable and filled with doggie joy.
I wouldn’t want it any other way.
