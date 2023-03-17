The man looked lonely and pensive. Standing beside Route 460 in Princeton, West Virginia, he had a small bag by his feet and his thumb outstretched toward traffic.
I pondered if he was local, or a stranger traveling through town. And, I wondered, what was his story?
It’s been awhile since I’ve seen a hitchhiker. Maybe I don’t get out enough, but this once-common practice seems to have subsided in our modern age.
Who needs to stand beside the road when there’s an app for Uber?
Of course, there are also headlines – “Murder.” “Rape.” “Malicious assault.”
In this day and age, who wants to be one-on-one with a random driver who may or may not be a serial killer?
Yes, I have trust issues.
I worry that anyone I meet might have kinship with our front-page stories that detail unspeakable deeds.
Is there a gun in that bag?
Or, possibly worse for the imagination, a knife?
Egad!
It’s “stranger danger” epitomized.
I began hearing warnings about hitchhikers as a teen.
My mother was adamant that I never allow an unknown person in my vehicle, nor was I to ever get into a car with a stranger.
Around the same time, my father would regale us with stories about hitchhiking from Baltimore to southern West Virginia. His family had moved from the coalfields, but he was determined to see his high school sweetheart.
With no car, his thumb provided transportation. He met many interesting people and was never harmed in the process.
Funny how times have changed – or at least our perceptions.
I recall walking to school in junior high because it seemed cooler than riding the bus. As I was trudging the short distance down the appropriately named River Road, neighbors would often stop and offer a ride.
I never hesitated to accept.
These were long-time friends – members of our community family.
Drugs were not rampant, thievery was not the norm, and sexual assaults, if they occurred, were whispered about in hushed tones.
We lived in a picturesque postcard of Americana, and we didn’t know how lucky we had it.
As a youngster, riding bikes in the neighborhood was the norm. We would pop wheelies, drink Coke and dine on chocolate candy bars in a wide spot beside the road.
In that era, the biggest drug story was a rumor about someone’s uncle, cousin or college-age sibling smoking marijuana.
And now we’re here in 2023. It’s still a slice of Americana, but one laced with a seedy underside.
At times, drug users mar the view of the river and prostitutes walk the streets.
Law enforcement does a remarkable job of cleaning up the crime, but it’s a never-ending battle. How many arrests can be made when it’s our culture that has become askew?
There’s money in not being married and having babies.
There’s money in not having a job. There’s money in not contributing to society.
What message are we sending?
I will not hesitate to pick up a stray dog or cat, but a stray human – well, it’s not going to happen. It goes back to those trust issues.
I read our headlines. I know what’s out there.
And the cars continue on.
The hitchhiker seems safe, and I recall my dad’s recollections. What if he is trying to meet up with a long-lost loved one?
It’s a sweet thought, but one not strong enough to override the cautions of youth and breaking headlines of today.
The light turns green and, in seconds, the hitchhiker is a blur in the rear-view mirror.
I hope he got a ride.
