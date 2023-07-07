Samantha Perry

In the 1970s, there was only one place to be on the Fourth of July – the Hills department store fireworks show in Green Valley, West Virginia.
During that era, there were not that many professional fireworks displays in southern West Virginia, so everyone flocked to Hills for their annual dose of “rockets’ red glare” and “bombs bursting in air.”
And Hills’ popcorn counter was also a major draw.
• • •
For those who don’t remember the chain, Hills was like an early version of Walmart, except it was more family-friendly.
Hills was the place where families shopped for back-to-school spiral notebooks, Trapper Keepers and T-shirts.
Special-occasion shopping – for Easter dresses and Christmas presents – took place in the stores of downtown Bluefield, but excursions to purchase play clothes and bottles of backyard bubbles were always in the aisles of Hills.
Unlike Walmart, Hills didn’t sell groceries, but it did have a popular popcorn counter. Walking into the store, the aroma of the freshly popped corn smothered in butter overwhelmed the senses. Few people exited without a large bag tucked under their arm.
Down the sidewalk from Hills was Murphy’s, a dime store with a bustling lunch counter. As a young child, I didn’t understand the term “dime store.” I thought the phrase had something to do with the fact that you had to pay a dime to use the public restrooms at Murphy’s.
Murphy’s also carried a fine selection of parakeets in its pet department. The bright blue and green birds had their wings clipped and could be purchased for a nominal price.
Back in the day, quite a few coal-mining families had parakeets as pets. Ours was green and named Tweety.
Tweety was a beloved family pet that would sit on the arm of the sofa and watch TV with the family each evening. He was smart, too, having learned how to open the door on his cage. But then came the infamous and horrific incident with Sam, our Siamese cat.
We no longer speak of it. It gives me nightmares to this day.
• • •
Of course, back in those days, many families weren’t in town during the Independence Day holiday. Those whose dads were coal miners were most likely vacationing at Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach was the closest ocean destination for those in the greater Bluefield area seeking a dose of sunshine, sand and swimming. Decades ago, mines would idle for a two-week period around the Fourth of July, a time known as miners’ vacation.
Only those who booked early were lucky enough to get hotel rooms at Myrtle Beach during this time period. Our family was there often, and I can remember the awe-inspiring sight of standing on a balcony and watching fireworks explode up and down the beach.
• • •
In the years that we weren’t at Myrtle Beach on the Fourth of July, we were at Hills. The parking lot at the store was always packed, as was the one at the old cinemas below the Hills plaza. On many holidays, it wasn’t unusual to see cars parked for miles along Airport Road.
One year we parked in the cinemas’ lot, not realizing we were extremely close to the site where the fireworks were being launched. After one explosion, our car was pelted with burning paper and ash.
We weren’t bothered by it; instead, we were excited to be so close to the action.
• • •
Eventually, Hills closed its doors, unable to compete with the new and exciting Mercer Mall, and our Fourth of July celebrations moved toward backyard barbecues.
Through the years, a few family members became smitten with fireworks. Their goal was to produce a bigger and better backyard display each holiday. This goal manifested into an annual pilgrimage to a certain southern state where “special” fireworks were sold.
The special fireworks were much more wow-inspiring than those purchased locally at that time, and for years, our family enjoyed a private show at our rural country home.
Then came the incident that shook our faith in the safety of backyard fireworks.
It occurred more than 20 years ago. The clan had gathered; many burgers were eaten. When it came time for the fireworks show, we all gathered on the back porch.
Unfortunately, our grandmother was bedridden, but we still wanted her to be able to watch the show. So we tucked Granny into a chair and carried her to a prime viewing spot.
For half an hour, the many generations of our family “oohed” and “awwed” at the fireworks. Granny, snug as a bug under a blanket in her chair, was also impressed with the show.
Nearing the finale, a family member lit the fuse on an extremely large firework that was supposed to launch up in the air and explode. Instead, it fell on its side and launched horizontally straight toward Grandma.
The firework traveled at an incredible speed, but we were almost as fast as we rushed to save Granny from the exploding rocket.
Fortunately, the rocket landed under Granny’s chair and not on her. And, for some miraculous reason, it did not explode, fizzling out on the concrete instead.
Nowadays, the incident is one of those funny family memories. But that’s how it goes. It’s all giggles and chuckles until Grandma’s blanket erupts in a red, white and blue explosion of holiday cheer.
• • •
Since the incident, our family has steered clear of special fireworks, but that hasn’t made the Fourth of July any less meaningful.
Last year, after a quiet family cookout, I lounged on the back porch and watched an incredible show put on by our local fireflies.
There wasn’t a lot of bang, but the light show was incredible.
Perhaps it didn’t match up to the standard of Hills’ shows from long ago, but in my current state of middle age, it seemed a most appropriate holiday celebration.
