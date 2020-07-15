This will be one groovy party.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will celebrate Woodstock for its 19th annual garden party, “Woodstock: An Evening of Peace, Love, and Music” at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the museum, 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier.
The event will be reminiscent of the late 1960s with food, live music, a silent auction and games of chance.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting our Woodstock festivities this year,” said Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier’s site coordinator. “We have all been cooped up at home and are really ready to get outside and enjoy one another’s company in a safe and healthy manner.”
Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy two exhibitions.
The featured exhibit, “In Search of Beauty with a Brush: Robert Bowden” will be on view in the main gallery and the artist will be present to greet visitors and discuss his work.
The second exhibition, “50 Years of Woodstock: The Collection of Mark Del Costello” will take viewers back in time to enjoy the authentic music posters from noted artists such as Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead.
Featured posters represent the original 1969 Woodstock that was held Aug. 15-18 on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, New York.
Inside the museum and under the tent, attendees will be treated to live music performed by Acoustic Fingers.
Games of chance will be offered as will a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and henna tattoo station.
Ligonier Country Club will serve a Woodstock-themed food menu.
“We at SAMA are working diligently to make this year’s event enjoyable and relaxing,” Miller said. “Dust off those bellbottoms, leather vests and love beads and join us for a night to remember.”
Tickets are $75 per person.
Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available.
Reservations are required by July 24.
For reservations or additional information, call the museum at 724-238-6015, email Miller at kmiller@sama-art.org or visit www.sama-art.org.
