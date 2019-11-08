Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto will host a Teaching Artist Workshop featuring Deb Bunnell, SAMA teaching artist, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the museum on the St. Francis University campus, Loretto.
During the morning, the workshop will highlight Bunnell’s recent accomplishment in achieving her Teaching Artist Certificate Program through the University of the Arts, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and SAMA. She will be discussing courses she had taken such as philosophy and educational theory, child development and methods for teaching artists.
The afternoon session will focus on marketing and self-promotion for artists.
Materials and lunch will be provided.
There will be a $20 fee for artists not currently on SAMA’s Artist in Residence directory.
To reserve a spot, call 814-472-3920 or email loretto@sama-art.org.
