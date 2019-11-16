Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is accepting entries for its Donald M. Robinson Photography Biennial 2020.
The exhibition will take place April 17 through June 6 at SAMA-Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Cash awards will include a top prize of $2,000 for Best of Show, $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.
A maximum of three photographs can be submitted.
There is a $25 application fee.
Deadline is Friday and work should be submitted digitally at loretto@sama-art.org.
Information: 814-472-3922 or email jcampbell@sama-art.org.
