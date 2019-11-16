Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is accepting entries for its Donald M. Robinson Photography Biennial 2020.

The exhibition will take place April 17 through June 6 at SAMA-Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.

Cash awards will include a top prize of $2,000 for Best of Show, $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.

A maximum of three photographs can be submitted.

There is a $25 application fee.

Deadline is Friday and work should be submitted digitally at loretto@sama-art.org.

Information: 814-472-3922 or email jcampbell@sama-art.org.

Tags

Recommended for you