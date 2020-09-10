Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host its fall garden tour with head gardener Anne Clark at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 in the museum gardens, One Boucher Lane, Ligonier.
Clark will speak on garden design and the proper technique for seed gathering and storage. She also will discuss the various annuals and perennials that need cut back or pulled for the season.
Cost is $10 per person.
To register, call 724-238-6015.
