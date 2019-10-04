LORETTO – Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is looking toward the future, and asking the community for support its artistic efforts.
On Friday at a news conference held at the Loretto museum on the St. Francis University campus, SAMA launched its 2019 annual campaign that’s aimed at ensuring that everyone in the southwestern region of central Pennsylvania has access to art.
“The responsibility to engage younger generations at SAMA, and through art education, is not something we take lightly,” said Vanessa Houser, executive director of SAMA. “It is imperative to maintain our facilities, sustain operational costs and consistently arrive to mindful decisions which further creative initiatives.”
A goal of $165,995 has been set.
“The SAMA annual campaign is significant because we are placing our focus on our communities and creating a thriving regional economy through the cultivation of our cultural legacy,” Houser said.
“Each community we serve – Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto – boasts an unique and robust sense of community. Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has made a commitment in the year to come to become more integrated into each of these communities.”
She said the mission of SAMA is to bring art and art education to children, individuals suffering from chronic pain, the elderly, veterans, casual visitors and art lovers.
“We are asking our communities to come together in partnership to ensure the priceless experience of access to art in rural Pennsylvania and to make sure it that it remains available for decades to come,” Houser said.
Thanks to the SAMA board of trustees, the museum is starting off the campaign with $31,000.
“As the longest running museum system in the country, SAMA has a responsibility to protect, promote and preserve American art in our region,” Houser said.
Barry Newborn, president of the SAMA board of trustees, said the campaign is imperative to the continued success of the museum.
“Each location has so many advantages to its community,” he said. “We are so lucky to have SAMA in five locations, and they present so many opportunities for educational purposes and activities.”
The campaign will continue through the beginning of December.
Donations can made through SAMA’s website at www.sama-art.org or by contacting one of the five museums.
