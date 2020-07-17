Artists have shared their talents to thank those in the health care profession.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art teaching artists Deb Bunnell and Amy Roadman created original signs in recognition of front-line workers and the pieces have been placed around UPMC Altoona for them to see when they enter the hospital.
On display are five works in various mediums and themes that include strength and resilience.
“This was an idea passed through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts as a way to show appreciation for our essential workers,” said Jess Campbell, SAMA’s education coordinator. “SAMA wanted to support our local health care workers in a fun and unique way so we created video tutorials with the end product being signs of appreciation.”
Bunnell said the concept was a creative idea for a residency project – creating paintings that would function both as encouraging signs for health care workers and as subjects of teaching videos.
“I had not done videos before, and I had fun putting them together, to get across painting concepts in an interesting way,” she said.
SAMA is one of 14 organizations across the state that partners with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to administer an Arts in Education program.
The museum leverages funds provided by the state to support in-depth arts experiences for youth and adults in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
The signs project was made possible through the partnership.
“With the necessary shift to virtual environments, PCA understands the importance of supporting the AIE partners to make the necessary adjustments to their AIE residency programming,” said Jaimie Dunlap, chief of creative catalysts and lifelong earning at Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. “With that in mind, PCA has provided more flexibility on our residency requirements to allow for a variety of new and unique settings.”
Campbell said by doing the project the hope is health care workers will realize how much people appreciate their efforts during these trying times with the pandemic.
“Our community shows SAMA so much support and this was a great opportunity to show our support for those individuals who are working on the front lines to keep our community and loved ones safe,” she said.
