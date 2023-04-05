BEDFORD, Pa. – In recognition of Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford’s fifth anniversary, personalized bricks are available for purchase that will be installed as part of renovations to the outside plaza at the museum, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
The personalized bricks will replace deteriorating bricks along the walking path through the Mouse Myers Grass Garden, from the back of the museum porch walkway to the pavilion, and surround the new gardens that are being developed.
The bricks will be installed in spring 2024.
Cost is $100 per brick and ordering will close on Dec. 31.
Information: donate.brickmarkers.com/sama.
