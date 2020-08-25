A new site supervisor has been named at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona.
Indiana County native Hannah Harley has taken over the position and brings experience in the arts having established and served as the inaugural director of the art residency program, Spruce Arts in Indiana, which hosts new and established artists from around the world to live and work temporarily in the county.
She also has served as curator for the Clark Gallery in Indiana.
Harley had previously served as an adjunct professor at Point Park University and Youngstown State University.
“Being a part of an incredible museum and community is already such a joy,” Harley said.
“I’m excited to be a part of it and honored to be entrusted to continue SAMA’s legacy.”
She said she’s interested in showcasing local and regional artists while also incorporating contemporary artists based throughout America.
“I’m passionate about projects that bring people and organization together – community building through art,” Harley said.
“I’m hopeful to grow our SAMA-Altoona location and to wholeheartedly embrace this community while bringing in fresh and exciting exhibitions. I aim to facilitate community connection through projects, infuse our programs with new and exciting artists and art experiences, and maintain and build upon SAMA’s legacy in the region.”
Sarah E. Henrich, SAMA’s director and senior curator, said Harley is a vibrant advocate for the arts and community involvement.
“Her depth of knowledge of contemporary artists and working with them in her previous positions offer SAMA new avenues of outreach and inclusion of both Pennsylvania and regional artists in exhibitions featured at SAMA-Altoona,” she said. “I am excited to work with a dynamic, approachable and engaging individual bursting with ideas to attract community support and interest in the downtown, urban facility.”
Harley holds a BFA in photography from Point Park University, and an MFA in photography and related media studies from Parsons, The New School in New York City.
She also received a certificate in arts and culture strategy from the University of Pennsylvania.
