A Richland Township thrift store that opened 20 years ago to help the region through difficult times will close in March due to its own hardships, operators announced.
Building maintenance costs, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, created “circumstances” too challenging to overcome for the Eisenhower Boulevard site, said Salvation Army Capt. Daniel Gonzalez, who oversees the store.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” he said. “But after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”
Local Salvation Army officials are stressing that their Johnstown Dental Center and Vine Street worship and service center will remain operating to serve people in need.
“Although the store is leaving, The Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere. We’re still absolutely committed to meeting needs by serving this community,” said Capt. Erin Smullen, who oversees The Salvation Army Johnstown Worship and Service Center at 576 Vine Ave.
The Richland thrift store has served a dual mission, providing low-cost clothing, furniture and other goods to people with limited budgets, while also directing any profits from the store to support local Salvation Army support programs.
Salvation Army officials said assistance for people dealing with financial hardships and other life issues will continue to be available through the downtown Worship and Service Center.
Stores in Duncansville, Somerset and Indiana will remain open and will also continue to support area residents for hardship needs, they said.
