Two hundred guests came together to share a meal, camaraderie and holiday cheer during the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday.
Individuals in need of something to eat or just looking to spend time with some folks were welcomed, no questions asked.
“It’s such a blessing,” said Capt. Erin Smullen with Johnstown’s Salvation Army chapter.
“So many people don’t have a family to celebrate with. They don’t have a family to eat dinner around the table with. To be able to get all this food donated and the community to come together to give that out is just such a powerful and beautiful thing to see. To just see their hearts just filled with joy is awesome.”
Diners enjoyed a meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin pie, along with drinks from Galliker’s, which were all donated, along with being prepared and served by volunteers.
“Just pulling all of the human beings and the resources together – between pies, between turkeys, between all of the different pieces and parts – it took some time,” Lt. Karyn Morris said. “More than two months of planning went into today.”
The food was cooked at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Volunteers, including members of the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team, assisted at the actual event.
“It feels good to help out,” said Liam Whitehouse, a Tomahawk. “We do a lot of stuff with the community, a couple events every week. We’ve really started getting involved in the Greater Johnstown community, stuff like that. It feels good.”
Roberta Kear, a military widow who recently moved to the area, spent time preparing plates of food in the kitchen.
This was her first year helping out at the dinner.
“My daughter is going to her boyfriend’s for Thanksgiving, so I thought I’d give my hand at volunteering,” Kear said. “I’m really enjoying myself.”
