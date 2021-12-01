The Salvation Army plans to hold a veterans’ dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall, 1321 Scalp Avenue.
Seating is limited. Call 814-255-0355 by close of business on Friday to RSVP.
Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 12:14 am
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
