The property owner of a former waste coal power plant is facing a lien for failing to pay $26,000 in water bills for the site.
The Cambria Somerset Authority is seeking the move, saying Indiana-based National Salvage and Service Corp., which acquired the former Cambria Cogen power plant in late 2019 – owes the money stemming from its failure to pay its monthly $3,300 water payments.
CSA Chairman Jim Greco said the payments are the minimum monthly fee, according to the industrial water supply agreement for the power plant property and that the outstanding balance has continued to climb from month to month.
“It’s an agreement that goes back to when Cambria Cogen was (operating the plant) and they had to take on the bill when they bought the plant,” Greco said Monday.
A message left for comment with National Salvage executives at the company’s Bloomington, Indiana, office was not returned for comment Monday.
Greco said both sides’ attorneys have been in contact in recent months, but the matter hasn’t reached a resolution.
Greco said there’s interest in some of the Cambria Cogen property, including the pump station, and he speculated that National Salvage was hoping sell it – with the water agreement included – to another party.
“But that hasn’t happened,” he said.
Board members voted to seek the lien Thursday, directing their solicitor to notify the company of the move.
“We’ll see where it goes,” Greco said.
