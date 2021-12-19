GALLITZIN, Pa. – Gallitzin firefighter Chris Cox has dedicated his life to his community – and to making sure that Cambria County’s next generation of first responders is prepared to do the same.
So when members of Cox’s fire department family realized he was going to lose his life to cancer, they decided to make sure he knows the difference he’s made, said Jim Nagle, longtime Gallitzin fire chief.
On Saturday, with lights flashing and horns blaring, 76 fire trucks paraded past Cox at the Gallitzin fire station – with nearly 200 colleagues from Cambria, Blair, Indiana and Clearfield counties sending him a sincere salute. The participants in the parade came from as far away as the Interstate 80 corridor, Nagle said.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Cox said during a telephone interview on Sunday. “I had no idea what they were planning until the garage door opened and I saw all of those fire trucks coming past.”
Nagle said he’s a bit shocked that the group was able to pull it off. He created a private Facebook event page a few weeks ago, “and it spread from there,” he said.
“But nothing usually gets past Chris,” he said. “I don’t know how we were able to keep it a secret.”
Cox’s wife, Jennifer, was in on the plan. She brought him to the station a short time before the parade arrived.
Chris Cox said he was humbled and “uplifted” by the moment.
He’s been battling cancer since April – with chemotherapy and radiation and immunotherapy.
“But nothing could stop it,” Cox said.
But on Saturday – even if for a moment in time – it was no match for the bonds and the firefighting brotherhood he’s forged in his 28 years as a volunteer firefighter.
“That was so evident for me today,” Cox said. “Seeing everyone here – it really put things in perspective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.