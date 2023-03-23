SOMERSET, Pa. – The annual Salute to Veterans golf day will return May 22 at the Somerset Country Club.
The Somerset Country Club partners with several veterans’ organizations and local businesses to show its appreciation by offering a free day of golf to Somerset County residents who served in the military.
Going into the 12th year for this event, organizers expect another sell-out, with 100 participants per each tee time at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The event also includes a lunch buffet and program, which will have a Purple Heart theme, looking back at the history of the medal and the importance of honoring recipients.
“We encourage our local veterans to attend this event,” state committee member, David Koontz.
“This has been a wonderful event and we will strive to build on the successful attendance rate.
For more information about the event, contact Bill Aldom at 814-241-7707.
To reserve tee times, call Somerset Country Club Pro Shop after April 1 when the pro shop opens at 814-445-2179.
