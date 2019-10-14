Before Tom Haberkorn learned on Monday that he had been selected as Veteran Community Initiatives’ Veteran of the Year, he was asked, during a conversation, why does he do so much work to help veterans.
“Because I’m standing here talking to you,” Haberkorn succinctly replied.
He knows others who were not as fortunate.
“My best friend in school was killed in Tet in 1968,” Haberkorn, an Air Force veteran, said. “There are a lot of people out there who can’t get around. They have a lot of problems. It’s the least I can do to help them. My grandfather was a World War I vet. My dad was a World War II vet. My brothers, almost all of them have served. There’s a need out there to be filled. And, if I can do a small part to make that happen, I’m very happy and willing to do that.”
Haberkorn, throughout the years, has been involved with VCI, Cambria County Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Conemaugh Valley Veterans and the Cambria County War Memorial Veterans Committee.
He was one of six award recipients during VCI’s Salute to Veterans held at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Living Learning Center. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Johnstown Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and Cambria County Veterans Court Program were recognized with civic / community awards. Matt Johnson and Joshua Lang were honored as VCI’s co-board members of the year.
Harry Muncert received the inaugural American Patriot award for the work he does to assist veterans.
“I think it’s the least I can do,” Muncert said.
Muncert, 95, who served in the Navy, was one of about three dozen World War II era veterans in attendance. “It’s an outstanding program right here,” Muncert said. “To see some of these guys who served at the same time I did it really makes me feel great, a lot of nostalgia here.”
VCI paid special tribute to WWII veterans in a year that saw the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
“It’s absolutely wonderful dealing with our World War II veterans to get the last ounce of knowledge and knowhow,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “What they’ve done is just something that other countries and organizations just don’t do.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, saluted the WWII veterans during his keynote address and included stories about his father’s service, which included getting injured at the Battle of the Bulge.
“The success of America – the America that we know and love – is because of your service,” Joyce told the veterans.
Joyce added: “My pledge to you, as veterans, as those of us who gave us that freedom, the men who fought with my father, my pledge is I’m going to go back to Washington to make sure that your veterans care is better, is consistent and is everything it should be.”
